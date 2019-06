GREENSBORO, N.C. — An accident in Greensboro is causing delays Wednesday morning.

East Whittington Street is closed between Arlington Street and South Elm Street due to down power lines from a single vehicle hit-and-run.

WFMY News 2 has a reporter headed to the scene. We'll update you as we learn more.

