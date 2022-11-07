Person dies in fiery crash after street racing in Eden

Eden police said three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter when the passenger of a Dodge Charger died after the driver crashed into two poles.

EDEN, N.C. — A person died in a fiery crash after a driver was participating in a street race in Eden Oct. 29, police say.

Officers with the Eden Police Department said it happened around 5:27 a.m. on East Meadow Road and North Hale Street.

An investigation showed a 2017 Dodge Charger was speeding down eastbound on Meadow Road before they ran off the roadway, striking two telephone poles before the car busted into flames.

The driver of the Charger was hospitalized at a local Trauma Center while the passenger, Daquinton Micrae Tatum, died at the scene.

Detectives said prior to the crash, three vehicles were street racing down Meadow Road.

Investigators contacted District Attorney, Jason Ramey, to gather arrest warrants for 21-year-old Isaiah Brown of Eden, 19-year-old Markalan Scales of Eden and 27-year-old Raequon Gunn of Danville. All of them were charged with one count of willful street racing and one felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

All three were also issued a $10,000 bond and are expected to appear in court Tuesday.