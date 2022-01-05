Here are the details.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — More than 80 people have been arrested in connection to street racing, the Gwinnett Police Department said Sunday.

Officers responded to Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive in regards to "illegal street racing activities." Officers were able to block in 26 vehicles, the police department said.

Gwinnett Police said officers from Lilburn and Norcross, as well as off-duty officers from surrounding districts assisted with the arrests. In total, 68 adults and 20 juveniles were taken into custody. The adults were taken to the Gwinnett Detention Center with the help of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office using a bus and two smaller vans. The juveniles were also arrested and then released to their parents or guardians, Gwinnett Police said.

Authorities said all 26 cars were impounded and officers also found five handguns in the cars. Additionally, a pizza delivery driver's car had its windows broken. Gwinnett Police said the pizza delivery driver was "attempting to escape the chaos."

"This exceptional response and coordination amongst numerous agencies achieved incredible results. The Gwinnett Police Department recognizes the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the motoring and pedestrian public," the police department said in a release. "These dangerous and reckless activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors."