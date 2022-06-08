x
Strom Blog: Severe weather moving through the Piedmont Triad

Damaging winds and hail are possible with any of those storms that develop. Storms can linger into early Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a marginal risk (Level 1) for severe weather with the chance for storms developing ahead of a cold front crossing late Wednesday/Thursday morning. 

The best chance for strong to severe storms will be after 2 pm on Wednesday. Damaging winds and hail are possible with any of those storms that develop. Storms can linger into early Thursday.  

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8 

3:06 p.m. - Storm clouds approaching 

3:51 p.m. Rain along I-40 in Greensboro through Gate City Blvd., but Wendover area is staying dry. 

5:09 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany County

5:10 p.m. - Heavy rain along I-73/220 from Randleman to Asheboro 

5:35 p.m. - Strong thunderstorms moving through northern Randolph County 

5:46 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph County 

5:46 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford County 

5:46 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance County 

5:52 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Liberty headed northeast into Alamance County

6:30 p.m. - Scattered storms continue to move through the Piedmont. 

6:50 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph County

