Strom Blog: Severe weather moving through the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a marginal risk (Level 1) for severe weather with the chance for storms developing ahead of a cold front crossing late Wednesday/Thursday morning.
The best chance for strong to severe storms will be after 2 pm on Wednesday. Damaging winds and hail are possible with any of those storms that develop. Storms can linger into early Thursday.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
3:06 p.m. - Storm clouds approaching
3:51 p.m. Rain along I-40 in Greensboro through Gate City Blvd., but Wendover area is staying dry.
5:09 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany County
5:10 p.m. - Heavy rain along I-73/220 from Randleman to Asheboro
5:35 p.m. - Strong thunderstorms moving through northern Randolph County
5:46 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph County
5:46 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford County
5:46 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance County
5:52 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Liberty headed northeast into Alamance County
6:30 p.m. - Scattered storms continue to move through the Piedmont.
6:50 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph County