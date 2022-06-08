Strom Blog: Severe weather moving through the Piedmont Triad

Damaging winds and hail are possible with any of those storms that develop. Storms can linger into early Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a marginal risk (Level 1) for severe weather with the chance for storms developing ahead of a cold front crossing late Wednesday/Thursday morning.

The best chance for strong to severe storms will be after 2 pm on Wednesday. Damaging winds and hail are possible with any of those storms that develop. Storms can linger into early Thursday.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

3:06 p.m. - Storm clouds approaching

Downpour over Davidson County as seen from our High Point camera. pic.twitter.com/AvEqffvJI9 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) June 8, 2022

3:51 p.m. Rain along I-40 in Greensboro through Gate City Blvd., but Wendover area is staying dry.

Its pouring along I-40 in Greensboro up through Gate City Blvd, but staying dry along Wendover and points north.

Very localized downpours today. pic.twitter.com/I1zHCIyUt7 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) June 8, 2022

5:09 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany County

NEW: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Alleghany County. Seek shelter! Follow https://t.co/OwQbVuxUEg for live radar. pic.twitter.com/riR3fyI3JZ — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) June 8, 2022

5:10 p.m. - Heavy rain along I-73/220 from Randleman to Asheboro

5:10pm -- Very heavy rain along I-73 / 220 from Randleman to Asheboro in Randolph County. Have a report of some pea-sized hail earlier too. pic.twitter.com/BWvN28Losz — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) June 8, 2022

5:35 p.m. - Strong thunderstorms moving through northern Randolph County

5:35pm - Line of strong thunderstorms moving through northern Randolph County. These are headed northeast into Southern Guilford / parts of Alamance. Heavy rain, lightning, maybe small hail / gusty winds. #ncwx #StormTrack2 @wfmy pic.twitter.com/IPLn32lhMG — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) June 8, 2022

5:46 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph County

NEW: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Randolph County. Seek shelter! Follow https://t.co/LpkozFy3Cx for live radar. pic.twitter.com/7R8LxxYuF8 — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) June 8, 2022

5:46 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford County

NEW: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Guilford County. Seek shelter! Follow https://t.co/OwQbVuPw2Q for live radar. pic.twitter.com/peB9MP6yPa — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) June 8, 2022

5:46 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance County

NEW: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Alamance County. Seek shelter! Follow https://t.co/LpkozFy3Cx for live radar. pic.twitter.com/QUzGYt4ANO — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) June 8, 2022

5:52 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Liberty headed northeast into Alamance County

Severe Thunderstorm warning for this storm near Liberty which is heading northeast into Alamance Co. pic.twitter.com/IAEBXYX64P — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) June 8, 2022

6:30 p.m. - Scattered storms continue to move through the Piedmont.

6:30PM -- Scattered storms continue to move through the Piedmont. Most areas are quiet now, but some new storms are popping up in Davidson and Randolph. pic.twitter.com/sdWPoS7Rqo — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) June 8, 2022

6:50 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Randolph County