GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Thousands of power outages were reported across the Triad area after strong storms moved throughout the triad Sunday.

As of 10:00 p.m. over 8,000 people were without power in Guildford County according to Duke Energy.

In Asheboro, there were over 1,000 people without power around 9:30 p.m. Trees that fell on power lines were that main culprit.

Trees and power lines are down all across the Triad. This is a house in Asheboro with severe damage. I’ll have more on @WFMY at 11 pic.twitter.com/FdJUDjgalZ — Hannah Brewer (@hbrewernews) July 23, 2018

Folks without power in Asheboro after a tree fell bringing down power lines. Devastating damage to this house on Kivett St. #ncwx #triadwx @WFMY @TimBuckleyWX @tkweather pic.twitter.com/DJ3QkYM7KU — Christian Morgan (@clmorgan92) July 23, 2018

