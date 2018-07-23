GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Thousands of power outages were reported across the Triad area after strong storms moved throughout the triad Sunday.
As of 10:00 p.m. over 8,000 people were without power in Guildford County according to Duke Energy.
In Asheboro, there were over 1,000 people without power around 9:30 p.m. Trees that fell on power lines were that main culprit.
