GREENSBORO, N.C. — Strong storms are impacting the Triad for yet another day on Thursday.

In Forsyth County, there are reports of downed trees along with heavy wind and rain.

As of 5:05 p.m. Duke Energy has reported about 7,500 outages in Forsyth County.

According to Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley, Winston-Salem experienced wind gusts of about 47 mph!

Here is a look of heavy rain coming down at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem.

The storm made its way toward Greensboro around 4:45 p.m.

As of 4:50 p.m there were no reports of damage, however, Dwayne Church with Greensboro Fire told WFMY News 2, that they are prepping a swift water rescue team to be ready in case of flooding.

PHOTOS | Storms Impact The Triad Thursday Storms in Winston-Salem Storms hit the Triad Thursday. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row. Strong storms impact the Triad for the second day in a row.

RELATED: Strong Storms Hit The Triad Causing Downed Trees, Power Outages

RELATED: Most Active Part of Hurricane Season is Here

RELATED: Flooding, Hail, Power Outages Storm The Triad Impacting Open Houses, Restaurants

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users