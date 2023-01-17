Firefighters on the scene of a fire near Hobbs Rd. in Greensboro

Police said Hobbs Road is closed between Northline Avenue and Hobbs Landing Court.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road in Greensboro is temporarily closed due to a fire, police say.

Greensboro police say Hobbs Road is shut down between Northline Avenue and Hobbs Landing Court until further notice as firefighters work to put out a fire.

Drivers are asked to use caution and use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

This story is developing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.