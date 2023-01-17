x
Firefighters on the scene of a fire near Hobbs Rd. in Greensboro

Police said Hobbs Road is closed between Northline Avenue and Hobbs Landing Court.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com
Fire truck

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A road in Greensboro is temporarily closed due to a fire, police say.

Greensboro police say Hobbs Road is shut down between Northline Avenue and Hobbs Landing Court until further notice as firefighters work to put out a fire.  

Drivers are asked to use caution and use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.

This story is developing. 

