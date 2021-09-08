Student facing charges after gun found at Parkland High School, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says

The SRO searched a student and found the handgun.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A student will face charges after a School Resource Officer found a handgun at Parkland High School, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was a tip from a community member that alerted deputies to the possibility of a gun on campus Wednesday. The SRO searched a student and found the handgun. It is unknown where the student had the gun.

The school district said no students or staff were threatened or harmed and there was no altercation.

“We must continue to be proactive instead of reactive. We are asking for community participation in our efforts to bring about the transformation of safer schools. Here at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, we are working around the clock to ensure the safety of our most valued asset – our children. Join with us in securing the future of our community,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said.

From Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools: “Earlier today, while conducting a student search, a school resource officer located a handgun. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office immediately confiscated the weapon and have informed us the student will face charges for having a weapon on school grounds. Please know that no students or staff were threatened or harmed, and there was no altercation. We always take these matters seriously. As always, we appreciate students and parents making us aware about anything that is of concern. If you see something or know something, say something!”