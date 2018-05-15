CAMDEN COUNTY, NC (WVEC) -- Sheriff's deputies said a 17-year-old boy forced a girl to perform oral sex on him during the school day at Camden County High School.

The 15-year-old girl told investigators it happened in an empty classroom on May 4.

Deputies charged the 17-year-old with Sexual Battery. They served him with the warrant on May 10. He was released on an unsecured bond.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said it would work with the District Attorney's Office to determine if other charges will be filed.

Dr. Joe Ferrell, Superintendent of Camden County Schools, provided WVEC with a news release in which he states, in part, that the district "will not tolerate any type of sexual assault among students."

Ferrell later said in the release:

Although I cannot comment on or reveal details about any individual case, I can say that the recent complaint mentioned in social media has been handled in accordance with Board policy by school administration. Appropriate actions have been taken to protect the accuser. Any suggestion that disciplinary action has been withheld because of the time remaining this semester is false.

