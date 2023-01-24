Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University

Police are investigating the 'unintended' death of college freshman, Adam Fawcett, who was found dead in Wood Hall.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN.

A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being investigated as an "unintended" death.

Campus Health Services held a drop-in counseling session Monday night for people who knew Fawcett.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.