Student found with unloaded, inoperable gun at Mineral Springs Elementary, WS/FCS officials say

Officials said all students are safe and no students or staff were ever threatened or harmed during the incident.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ officials said a student at Mineral Springs Elementary was discovered in possession of an unloaded gun.

A teacher was made aware of the safety issue on campus. Winston-Salem police confiscated the gun, which was an unloaded, inoperable, older model handgun. Officials said all students are safe and no students or staff were ever threatened or harmed.

The school system contacted the student’s parents and said appropriate district disciplinary actions will follow.

“We take these matters seriously and appreciate our student and staff’s heightened response and efforts making us aware about anything that is of concern,” school leaders said in a news release.

The school system also notified parents by email and phone to let them know it was a non-emergent situation and that at no time did they feel students were in any danger.