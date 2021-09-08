Student injured, 2 others in custody after loaded gun found following fight at Bartlett Yancey High, Caswell County Sheriff’s Office says

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office said three students got into a fight at the school.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office said Bartlett Yancey High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a loaded gun was found on a student following a fight.

The sheriff’s office said three students got into a fight at the school. The confiscated gun was found on a student and was loaded, according to deputies. Investigators said one student was injured and received medical care following the fight. Two students were placed in custody by deputies and then turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The injured student was not shot and no other students were injured.

The sheriff’s office said the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The school district released the following statement on their website:

This is Dr. Sandra Carter, Superintendent of CCS.

It is Wednesday, Sept. 8th at 2:30pm

This message is to inform parents of a lockdown that occurred this afternoon at BYSHS.

At no time was any student or staff in an unsafe condition.

The lockdown was due to the principal's report to law enforcement of a student with a potential firearm on campus.

The firearm was located and now in the custody of law enforcement.

As part of our standard safety operating procedures, the school went into lockdown while law enforcement and administrators conducted the investigation.