Student shot at North Carolina high school

The shooting happened at New Hanover High School on Monday.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Authorities said a student was shot at a high school in Wilmington on Monday.

Wilmington police and New Hanover County Sheriff's deputies were called to New Hanover High School around 11 a.m. in reference to an emergency situation, according to a report from WWAY.

The sheriff's office said one student was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. The student's condition isn't known. The school went on lockdown.

According to the report, authorities are searching for the gunman. Investigators said this is not an active shooter situation.