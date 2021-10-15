Student burned after teen starts fire on Southern Guilford school bus, officials say

High Point police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was burned on the bus.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating a school bus fire they say was intentionally set by a student on board.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Ingram Road. Police said the bus driver reported a small fire on a Southern Guilford school bus. The driver put out the fire using an extinguisher.

Police said a 16-year-old girl intentionally started the fire by stuffing an unknown but flammable substance into a soda bottle.

Officials said a 15-year-old girl suffered burns and was taken to a nearby hospital by her mother.