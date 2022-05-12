x
Student to be charged after fire at River Mill Academy in Graham

The fire was in a bathroom at the school.
Credit: PestaloFF - stock.adobe.com
Flames from a fire

GRAHAM, N.C. — A student of River Mill Academy is expected to be charged after a fire at the school.

The Graham Police Department said the fire started Thursday morning just before 10:00 a.m. Firefighters were able to put out the flames. Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. They were able to identify a suspect who’s a student at the school. They said the student is expected to be charged with the burning of a schoolhouse. 

There were no injuries and the fire was contained to one bathroom within the school.

