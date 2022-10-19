One student injured after three fights at Eastern Guilford High School

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says three fights broke out Tuesday at EGHS.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — One student is injured after three fights broke out Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said one fight involved four female students. According to GCSO, the fight started on a school bus on the way to school and continued as students arrived. A school resource officer broke up the fight and GCSO said no use of force was used. A female student did complain of an injury and was taken to a local hospital.

A separate fight was between two male students and a third was between two female students. Administrators broke up those incidents, according to GCSO.

A representative for GCS said the students involved in the incidents will be disciplined according to the district's Code of Conduct.