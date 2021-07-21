Students injured after elementary school bus overturns in Yadkin County

A spokesperson with the Yadkin County Schools said multiple children were hurt in the school bus crash.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus from Jonesville Elementary School overturned Wednesday afternoon on Rena Road in Jonesville.

The Yadkin County Schools district said 26 students were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

A spokesperson with the district said multiple children were hurt. They said three students were transported to a hospital as a precaution. Emergency crews are treating kids on the scene for bumps and bruises following the crash.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the bus overturned just before 3:30 p.m. They have not said what caused the bus to overturn.