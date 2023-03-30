Students react after shots fired at Forsyth Tech

Students at Forsyth Technical Community College share their experiences as the school went on lockdown after a shots fired call. Police said one person was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A normal school day turned into a day filled with terror after a shots fired call at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem Thursday.

Winston-Salem police have confirmed that one person is injured and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Students told WFMY they started to receive texts around 10:15 a.m. with a report of shots fired.

Brendan Beavers was inside the school when the lockdown began.

He said he and his fellow classmates wanted to do anything they could to stay safe.

This included using tables as barricades.

"It's heartbreaking that people need to worry about their safety in the classroom," Beavers said.

Abby Nixon, a nursing student at Forsyth Tech, said she was also in class when she got texts about the shooting.

She said her professor then turned off the lights and locked the doors.

"I think it's a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear, a lot of unknown," Nixon said when asked about her feelings on the ordeal.

She said she felt a sigh of relief when they received reports that the building had been cleared of all threats.

The lockdown was lifted and parents were able to pick up their kids at National Guard Armory on Silas Creek Parkway as they were being released.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools also said several of their students were at Forsyth Tech on a field trip for the day. All of those students were accounted for and returned home safely.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.