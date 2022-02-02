Students react to Wake Forest University canceling classes

WFU made the decision to cancel classes for the rest of the week due to the Weaver Fertilizer plant fire in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University canceled classes through the end of the week because many students live in the evacuation zone.

WFMY News 2 crews went to the campus to gather details about the decision that was made and how students reacted.

With a firecracker sound feeling the air, WFU said the air quality was not the deciding factor in switching gears for class Thursday. It was the scope of students displaced by the fire. One student said they wrote a letter to the administrator asking them to cancel classes.

Demon Deacon fans filled the Joel as smoke filled the air outside the game against Pitt.

Wake Forest University decided to cancel classes for the rest of the week as the Weaver Fertilizer plant burns near campus.

Emma Galante, a student at Wake Forest University, spoke with News 2 crews from a hotel room paid for by her roommate’s mom. They let their student housing Monday night when they saw this smoke cloud rising from the plant, less than a mile from them.

“18,4726 people have been really scared,” Galante expressed. “I recognized ammonium nitrate from the Texas explosion and, Beirut and I saw that, and I packed up my things and went to campus.”

She spent the first night on a couch at her sorority’s house, but she couldn't sleep as officials warned the city of Winston-Salem of a possible explosion.

Galante said, “I didn't get a minute of sleep because I was glued to the news refreshing Twitter as a new source while having on the TV. I'm just looking for any update I could, and I was so afraid that I was going miss something.”

Officials say an explosion is still possible as the fire continues to burn days later. The senior is relieved the university decided to cancel classes.

“I am happy that people now can focus on their safety, and I'm making sure they get where they need to be,” Galante said.