LOWELL, N.C. — Students at a Holbrook Middle School in Lowell were sent an inappropriate video without their consent, police said.

The video was transferred to Apple devices using the AirDrop function. We’re told multiple students received the footage.

Gaston County Police were assisting Lowell Police in the investigation, and the school district was being cooperative, but there were no suspects as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

There are headlines across the country depicting harassment, bullying, school threats and sexual pictures sent anonymously using AirDrop.

Students use it for homework, assignments, and group projects. However, like any technology, it can be abused.

In Lowell, middle school students were unknowingly targeted as recipients of an inappropriate video. In other cases around the country, we’ve seen AirDrop used for school threats, including pictures of guns.

When used inappropriately or illegally, AirDrops are difficult to trace back to the original source. All you need is a WiFi or Bluetooth connection and close proximity to the recipient.

However, there are ways to protect yourself or your kids:

Go to Settings

Click on General

Find AirDrop

Choose Receiving Off, Contacts Only, or Everyone

Parents can also permanently turn AirDrop off on their kids’ phones:

Go to Settings

Click on Screen Time

Select Content & Privacy Restrictions then Allowed Apps

Toggle AirDrop off

You can even set a passcode so that your kids won’t be able to make any changes without the password.

