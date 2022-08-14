Aggies returning to campus with nearly 1,800 students moving to into Aggie Apartment Life student community housing

College freshmen were thrilled as they started moving in at North Carolina A&T State University.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggies are rolling in the Triad as they are getting ready to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.

Carloads of students and their families stormed the campus as they unpacked all of their things and prepared their dorms for the upcoming school year.

Many are hoping for a semester with fewer COVID-19 restrictions than they've seen in recent years.

"I think I'm fine but I'm not really crazy about the COVID thing," Freshman Khyla Gidron said.

"Hopefully this will be the first normal return back to school," Freshman Andron McElveen said.

Move-in came with some precautions. A negative PCR or rapid COVID test was required before they could arrive on campus.

Sonia Douglas made sure her son, McElveen, was prepared for the entire semester.

"I did make sure that Andron packed some of the home COVID tests he can take himself, we went over symptoms," Douglas said.

Vaccines and masks are optional on campus this year. Sophomore Grace Arnold said she plans to take extra precautions.

"I feel like it's really up to you. You do what you want. I'm gonna wear mine," Arnold said.

Other universities in Greensboro have different COVID requirements.

Bennett College requires masks, vaccines and boosters.

At UNC-Greensboro, vaccines, masks and testing are optional.

Guilford College requires vaccination but testing and masking are optional.

