Sturm, Ruger & Company bringing more jobs to Rockingham County

The company’s goal is to add roughly 60 jobs and invest approximately $10 million at its site in Mayodan over the next three years.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc will grow its North Carolina workforce with an expansion at its Rockingham County production facility.

The company is a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of commercial and sporting firearms.

According to a release from the office of Roy Cooper, the company’s goal is to add around 60 jobs and to invest $10 million at its site in Mayodan over the next three years.

“North Carolina’s skilled workforce continues to make our state a smart choice for growing manufacturers,” Governor Cooper said. “Today’s expansion by Sturm, Ruger & Co. highlights our state’s commitment to growing with companies and is a strong investment in the future of Rockingham County.”

The Connecticut-based company was founded in 1949, Its award-winning products are bought by hunters, collectors and hobbyists, as well as law enforcement organizations, security firms and government agencies.

Sturm, Ruger began its $26 million production facility in Mayodan in 2013, and its workforce there currently totals 490. It also has plants in New Hampshire and Arizona.

“We are thrilled to achieve so many goals with this project,” said Mickey Wilson, Sturm, Ruger’s vice president of Mayodan operations. “This expansion will help us to grow our business and further expand our diverse lineup of rugged, reliable firearms, while at the same time expanding our presence in Rockingham County.”

Salaries for the new jobs are expected to be about $44,033 per year, creating an annual payroll impact for the region of more than $2 million per year.

Rockingham County’s overall annual wages average is $35,146. Sturm, Ruger’s new positions will include production associates and supervisors.

“Expansions by existing companies are compelling evidence that North Carolina’s economic assets and business climate remain competitive with other leading destinations,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “I congratulate Sturm, Ruger for its impressive growth and also commend the state and local partners and allies that have supported the company’s success in Rockingham County.”

The release stated that a performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Sturm, Ruger’s North Carolina expansion.