BOONE, N.C. — Police in Boone said they're investigating a death after a 911 call. Officers say a renter called them Wednesday around 12:18 am to report finding holes on the interior wall of the bedroom.

The person told officers the holes looked like they were from a gun. Responding officers were able to determine that the holes were consistent with a gunshot, and it came from the neighbor’s apartment.

When they went into the neighbor’s apartment they found the person dead, a news release states. The person was identified as a 19-year-old from Tryon, NC. The medical examiner has determined that the cause of death was self-inflicted. Boone Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.

Make the Call: Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Resources

RELATED: After brother's suicide, woman devotes career to fighting stigma

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: The Far Reaching Impact Of Suicide

RELATED: Make the Call: Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Resources