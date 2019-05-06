TRINITY, N.C. — A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Randolph County Wednesday. The shooting happened when Sheriff's Deputies responded to a suicide threat on Windemere Circle in Trinity.

Randolph County Sheriff, Gregory Seabolt said 54-year-old, Scott Hedgecock of Trinity was killed.

Seabolt said Hedgecock had a knife and lunged toward deputies. He also failed to respond to their commands forcing the two deputies to fire their weapons.

Sheriff Seabolt said Hedgecock threatened to kill himself before deputies arrived. They also found a suicide note.

"A lot of those blue lights around, it’s been all day long I have been looking at the lights," said Wilfred Adcock, an elderly neighbor who was sitting on his back porch when he heard the commotion.

"I heard Pow Pow Pow shots and shooting Pow Pow Pow like that, very fast shooting. I was a little curious to know what was going on when I looked down and saw all those lights blinking. Blue lights and they’ve been going on all day, blue lights and they are still out there," said Mr. Adcock. Authorities cleared the scene around 4 pm.

The SBI has taken over the investigation.

Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

No other details about the incident have been released.