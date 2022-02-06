Here's why it will probably cost more to send your kids to summer camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why will it probably cost more to send your kids to summer camp this year?
Let's connect the dots.
According to the American Camp Association, the average cost of a day camp has more than doubled from $76 last year to $178 this year. And sleep-away-camp has tripled up to $449 a day.
A lot of this can be blamed on inflation.
The President of the American Camp Association told Yahoo Finance that everything from labor costs, food, supplies and COVID-19 safety precautions are costing more for summer camps.
All of this after a tough couple of years for camps. In 2020, only about 20% were in operation thanks to the pandemic. Last summer, about 2/3 of the camps were open.
While more are expected to be open this year, it could still be tough to find a camp that fits your budget.
