Summer weather equals hotter temperatures. It also means more crime

Dr. Thaddeus Johnson says underserved communities have more opportunities for crime because of warmer weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures get hotter and families head out for the sweet relief from the Carolina sun at water parks, beaches, and pools, more criminals tend to be out looking for victims.

It’s a trend seen as the spring months turn into summer, and experts say part of the blame could be in that heat can cause irritability, added aggression, and make it harder to get to sleep

Criminologist Dr. Thaddeus Johnson said this could disproportionately impact lower-income areas.

“Think about your underserved and disadvantaged communities," says Dr. Johnson. "A lot of those places don't have air conditioning. It compels people to be outside. You have more opportunities for crime.”

Those opportunities only increase as kids are out of school; some left unattended, which Dr. Johnson says is a concern after the difficult school year students had.

“They usually are able to develop coping skills in the school environment," he explains. "They didn't have that; people are stressed."

Certain crimes in the Queen City are already on the rise. CMPD announced this week they’re seeing an uptick in car break-ins.

“Compared to reported larceny from autos in 2020, our jurisdiction is up 56% for the past week," said CMPD Captain Brad Koch.

And Dr. Johnson says as a former police officer, the impact heat can have on law enforcement can’t be ignored. In fact, California researchers found when the weather was above 85 degrees, officers weren’t as active in stopping cars

"It's 97 degrees outside. You have on your vest, your uniform, it wears on you," he said.