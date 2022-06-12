Summer meal programs not letting rise in gas prices prevent them from hitting the road

Meals on Wheels programs haven't let the rise in gas prices impact their meal deliveries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As we head into the summer months, meal service programs are preparing for an influx of people needing meals.

One group that stays in need of these services all year long is senior citizens.

Even though gas prices have only gotten more expensive, volunteers for Meals on Wheels programs across the Triad haven't let it prevent them from delivering meals.

Angela Miller has been volunteering for Forsyth County Meals on Wheels for almost 16 years. She said nothing can stop her from helping others.

"I just want to pay it forward and gas doesn’t really matter. I live in Kernersville so it’s a good little distance to come, but I enjoy it. I enjoy interacting with the seniors and it’s just perfect,” Miller said.

Forsyth County Senior Services President and CEO, Lee Covington, said gas prices have had an impact on volunteers, but meal deliveries haven’t seen that impact.

Guilford County Senior Services Meals on Wheels have had to increase their meal prices due to inflation, and Forsyth County had to as well. But the two programs said it isn’t impacting volunteers who are ready to work this summer.

"This is an incredibly generous and supportive community and so we believe because our volunteers are so invested in the mission that they will continue to be invested in the mission,” Covington said.

In fact, during this time of year, Covington said they are in need of more volunteers.

“Summer months are always an opportunity for us to recruit new volunteers we have some folks that are taking a vacation they have other things going on so it’s also an opportunity for folks who may be out of school teachers may be stay-at-home moms or dads who are looking for things to do with her kids for them to come and volunteer for the summer," Covington said.

Serving close to 2200 people a year in Forsyth County and celebrating 60 years of service this year, Covington said their volunteers are dedicated.