Summerfield approves zoning changes, clearing the way for project

Town leaders debated on the development of The Villages of Summerfield Farms for years. Thursday, they made it possible for the development to move forward.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Town leaders voted to clear the way for a developer to build The Villages of Summerfield Farms.

The project has drawn mixed reactions for years, but Summerfield leaders finally gave in.

Thursday night’s meeting lasted over three hours; during that time, the town's planning board and town council voted on changes that would allow the development of The Villages of Summerfield Farms.

They said that even the council's lawyers think the development was bound to happen. After the threat of de-annexation, Mayor Tim Sessoms felt the town didn't have a choice.

Mayor Sessoms said," Absolutely I don't think we had an option but to do this, especially with the way- what you just said, if it's not in Summerfield, it would be in Greensboro, and at that point, Summerfield has no voice and how it's developed, no voice and how it's done and it also brings Greensboro right into the heart of Summerfield,"

Although town leaders said they felt like they had to make this decision, community members stand strong on not wanting these villages built at all.

"They have heard time and time and time again that the citizens do not want this, and yet they keep approving it."

"I don't know the compromises you think there are but I think you failed. It was a total failure. You gave the developer everything he wanted and nothing for us."