SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A week and a half ago, Kelly Tysinger was standing outside staring at her home. A fire was tearing through the house, burning even the Christmas presents in the attic.

This Christmas morning, surrounded by her family, Tysinger said this is the best Christmas ever.

"I’ve learned the most important thing you can accumulate are relationships, friendships, and family (by blood or otherwise)," she wrote on Facebook.

The message comes after her community opened its doors for her family.

RELATED: 'We feel your love and we see it' | Community shows support for Summerfield family displaced by house fire

"Everything under the tree Santa and his helpers provided so that the magic of Christmas remained alive for two children who lost everything but hope. They actually gained more this Christmas than any other holiday," wrote Tysinger.

The Tysingers expect it will be a while before things are back to normal but they say this Christmas will be one they never forget. They say maybe by next Christmas they will be back in their own home.