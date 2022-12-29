Guilford County firefighter who died in Christmas Day crash laid to rest

Matthew Hall was a Guilford County firefighter for the Summerfield Fire Department and Assistant Chief of the Madison Rescue Squad.

MADISON, N.C. — A Triad firefighter was laid to rest Thursday after dying in a car crash Christmas morning.

31-year-old Matthew Hall was driving on Bethany Road when he crossed over the center line and hit a tree.

Community members gathered to mourn the loss of the first responder, who is said to have had a huge impact on the community.

Hall's funeral took place at McMichael High, where he went to school.

Dozens of cars and emergency vehicles poured out of the parking lot, joining the procession that took Hall's body to its final resting place at Pine Hall Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Hall was well known in the emergency services world.

He was a Guilford County firefighter for the Summerfield Fire Department and Assistant Chief of the Madison Rescue Squad.

Many people came out to pay their respects, including Micki Wray and her grandchildren.

"My son is a firefighter. My granddaughter is on the rescue squad. Matt has touched all of their lives, and with the children, I didn't wanna go into the auditorium in there, so we just came to pay our respects here," Wray said.