Summerfield house fire leaves one dead

Fire officials said a neighbor on a different street called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from Fegan Road.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Fire officials said one person died in a house fire on Fegan Road in Summerfield early Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Chris Johnson said the victim's identity is not being released, but multiple neighbors told WFMY News 2 an older woman lived alone in the house.

Firefighters said the home was destroyed.

"I was about two to three miles out, saw heavy fire and smoke showing from that area, and by the glow in the sky, I went ahead and started the second alarm at that time," Johnson said.

The state fire marshal's office is helping with the investigation.