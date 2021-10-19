Summerfield Mayor speaks on the municipal elections

Mayor BJ Barnes said the election impacts the future of the city and there are several issues causing division.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Early voting is underway in hundreds of cities, towns and villages across North Carolina. Kernersville, Jamestown, Burlington, Graham and Summerfield are just some in the Triad with municipal elections.

WFMY News 2 spoke with Summerfield's Mayor BJ Barnes, who is not running for re-election. He said the issues in Summerfield surround the city's growth, some people want to see it while others don't. Barnes said the election impacts the future of the city and there are several issues causing division. One of those is the idea of water coming into Summerfield from Greensboro.

"The developer that wants to bring water and sewer here is doing so at no cost to the taxpayer and I think that's a positive thing," Barnes said.

However, many in Summerfield are happy with their wells and septic tanks. One resident said while he understands the benefits of water from Greensboro, having a well is important.

"I don't ever have to worry about major spills unless it's something underground that could eventually tap into the well," said Nick Smith.

Another resident also spoke on the upside of having a well, but wouldn't mind having water coming into the city.

"I love having a well and not paying the water bill, but I also would love to have a greenhouse," said Kevin Kirkman.

Barnes said the need for affordable housing is also an issue, as well as the debate for a new town hall. Ultimately, he said it's vital that people show up at the polls to decide what they want from their community.

Gail Dunham and Tim Sessoms are both running for mayor. While John Dogget, Greg Fox, Teresa Winfree and Janelle Robinson are running for Town Council.

Early voting ends on October 30 for the Nov. 2 election.

The Guilford County board of elections director said not long after 7:30 pm on the Nov. 2 they hope to start getting results.