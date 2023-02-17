Summerfield neighbors fear new project will impact water supply

An area off Hudson-James Road in Summerfield is up for rezoning. If approved, a development with over 40 homes will be built.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Some people in Summerfield are worried they won't have any more water if a proposed rezoning plan is approved.

An area off Hudson-James Road in Summerfield is up for rezoning.

If approved, a development with over 40 homes will be built.

Neighbors who live along the road are worried that the new construction will cause major issues for them.

Virginia Brown has been living on Hudson-James for over a year.

"The addition of up to 40 houses is scary for us here, and not only that it’s a beautiful piece of land," she said. "It’s prime farmland soil and to build houses all over that it’s not right.”

One of the reasons behind the frustration, neighbors fear their water tables will suffer.

"One gentleman on the street has seen the flood waters increase closer to his home as all the new development coming in, and that’s because the water is not going into the ground anymore, infiltrating like it’s supposed to. That’s why we need these agricultural grass meadow areas. They are sponges soaking up the water," Brown explained.

Lisa Skeen also lives on Hudson-James. She said a new development would take the water table down, which could potentially mean neighbors will have to pay more money.

Neighbors say they have no problem with the new addition. What they do have a problem with is how many new homes that will be built.

Guilford County said if this project is approved, the development will either be connected to Greensboro city water, which is up to the city council, or wells will be dug.

The county says there are rigorous assessments by the environmental health department and stormwater department to make sure a piece of land is all right to build on.

The county says since this proposed zoning didn’t have a majority vote during the planning and zoning meeting, it now heads to the Board of Commissioners for a vote.