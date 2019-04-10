GREENSBORO, N.C. — An apartment complex with a troubled past is now, under new ownership and management has turned a new corner.

The management company for the former Summit Avenue Apartments now called the Unity Place Apartments has made big upgrades over the last couple of months, since the sale of the complex this summer.

T.E. Johnson & Sons manages the property for the landlord CJH2 Enterprises. They've installed air conditioning units, stove-tops equipped with safety features, and security cameras. Plus, Cathy Robertson, Vice President, says, they haven't neglected the basics.

"Clean, very nicely painted, new flooring," she said, "Things that may not be so exciting to some folks, we’re very proud that we can do the basics very well."

In addition to attracting new tenants, Robertson says, it's important not to displace the people already living there.

"We are trying to work with them so that they can remain here and have the safe and the clean affordable housing that we are trying to provide," she said.

