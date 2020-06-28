SEVERE WEATHER: More than 1,500 without power Sunday

1,576 households lost power in McLeansville on Sunday afternoon after stormed rolled through, according to Duke Energy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 1,500 people in the Piedmont-Triad lost power on Sunday afternoon following severe weather including rain and strong winds rolling through the area.

According to the Duke Energy Power map, customers are without power in the following areas:

1,577 lost power near McLeansville -- the outage was reported at 3:58 p.m. and estimated restoration is 8 p.m. Sunday night.

23 lost power in east Greensboro on New Garden Rd. near Joseph M Bryan Blvd. -- the outage was reported at 3:48 p.m. and estimated restoration is 9 p.m. Sunday night.

16 lost power on Burch Bridge Rd. in Burlington -- the outage was reported at 2:49 p.m. and estimated restoration is 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.