GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunlight Batteries USA, a company based in Greece, announced today they will invest $6.5 million in a new facility in Greensboro.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced its first North American facility in a press release.

The new Triad site will be used to assemble and distribute lead and lithium batteries.

Sunlight already operates three production facilities in Greece and Italy.

A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Sunlight Batteries' operation in the county.



The company is looking to hire 46 people in Greensboro to run the site. Click here for more information if you're looking for a job.

