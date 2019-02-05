GREENSBORO, N.C. — 86, 85 and 83. Those are the high temperatures we'll see in the rest of this week -- Yup, spring is now in full force.

Greensboro has 100-plus miles of trails and greenways and, as the weather gets nicer, more people go out to enjoy them.

Safety tips, we've got 'em!

Recently, the City changed its trail signs and knowing how to read them can better assist the Fire Department in trying to get to you during an emergency.

First of all, if you're going on a hike, always tell someone you trust where you are going and how long you'll be gone. Also, be sure to check in with them when you're back.

Trails are open dusk until dawn unless otherwise posted.

The City's new trailhead signage indicates what trail you're on in addition to having a number displayed that indicates exactly where you are instead of providing generic mile markers. You'll want to keep track of the numbers as they increase or decrease in order which especially helps the Fire Department know where to find you in an emergency.

Just like with any other emergency, dial 911 and that will also help search and rescue crews track you down.

It's important that you know the difficulty level of the trail you're hiking. Taking a trail that's more challenging than you're able to do could put you at risk like running out of breath, collapsing, or causing an injury.

Always remember to stay hydrated.

If you're the mountain bike type, remember you must always wear a helmet, yield to hikers and avoid riding after rainfall. Also know there are some trails that don't allow for bikes. You can call 336-373-2MTB for mountain bike closures.

again 100-plus miles of trails and greenways is no joke. Here's how the Fire and Parks and Rec departments work together to keep you safe:

The City of Greensboro says its Urban Search and Rescue and Trail Response teams can get to injured hikers and bikers by boat, ATV, or mountain bike.

Greensboro Fire has 42 total firefighters trained to respond. Fire Station 41 is the Trail Response Team headquarters with 13 firefighters assigned. Their training includes quick bike repairs, bike safety and traditional mountain biking skills while carrying equipment for those emergencies and medical ones. Did we mention they have a six-wheel ATV with a stretcher too?

The department's Urban Search and Rescue Team is made up of 116 total firefighters trained with 42 of them based out of Fire Station 5. These officers are deployed around the county for water rescues from local marinas and other non-traditional locations in emergencies. Their training includes survival skills, boat operations and water evacuations with Zodiac inflatable boats.

The City told us they currently don't have any data for how many search and rescues they'd had to conduct, but Elizabeth Jernigan, Trail Planner with Parks and Recreation, says thousands of hikers and bikers use the city's trails every month.

So, hike away and know that the City of Greensboro's got your back along the way.