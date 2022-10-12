Sunset Hills "Running of the Balls" 5K raises money to feed local families

This was the 11th year for the event held in the Sunset Hills neighborhood. The community is known for their popular Christmas light ball displays.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are few places in Greensboro more festive than the Sunset Hills neighborhood.

Most nights, folks come out to enjoy the décor.

But, for just one night, the lights mean a little bit more.

As 4,000 people came dressed in their holiday best to hit the pavement, with the goal of feeding families across the Piedmont.

This is the eleventh annual "Running of the Balls" 5K.

The 5K raises money and collects food benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank.

"Running of the balls is about bringing the community together. It's about people saying I can make a difference in the lives of others," said Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

Second Harvest CEO Eric Aft says the food bank and their partners continue serving an increasing number of families.

"It has been a great challenge, not only the pandemic, but coming out of the pandemic, with high inflation, food sourcing being a challenge," said Aft.

"I'll probably cry when I cross the line but I'm really excited," said Linda Blackwell.

This was Blackwell's first 5K since she broke her ankle in 2016.

She's spent months training, solely for this event.

Setting her personal goals while knowing she's making a difference -- one step at a time.

"Giving back is really important to me. Normally I volunteer, I adopt a senior at meals on wheels in Burlington, North Carolina, where I'm from. So this is a great cars for second harvest Food Bank," said Blackwell.

For organizers, months of planning pay off, knowing how big of an impact this event has on the community.

"It's about 4 million meals in about $500,000 later, that's been the impact of the event since the start," said Nick Loflin.

"Our entire team is inspired by this. It drives us every day to say the community cares," said Aft.