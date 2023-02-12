'Super Soul Sunday' gives those facing homelessness a sense of belonging

Many enjoyed the big game from the comforts of home, others had the opportunity to enjoy the game day perks while also facing the challenges of homelessness.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On game day, many huddle around their television screen with friends, family and food.

Meanwhile, others focus on where they will sleep at night or how to stay warm on a cold rainy day.

Inside Samaritan Ministries, hot chili, buffalo wings and football give those in the shelter a taste of what game day is all about.

"It shows people getting together who otherwise wouldn't be together," said Cleveland Brandon, a shelter resident.

Brandon is staying in the shelter as he recovers from the grip of addiction.

"It gives them a feeling of belonging to something, that's what this day has done. It gives them a sense of belonging," said Brandon.

"One of the things we do as a shelter is provide a place for people to stay while they get ready for their next steps, while they figure out where they can find permanent housing," said Executive Director, Jan Kelly.

Kelly is the executive director of Samaritan Ministries.

She says Hanesbrands reached out to the shelter wanting to throw a game day party in their hometown.

Employees spent the day cooking and preparing gifts of clothing for those housed in the shelter.

"They don't have a home. They don't have a tv they can just flip on. They don't have a kitchen where they can go cook what they want. They can't call for take out and all those things. So, when we bring the party to them here, it makes them feel like they're a part of the team the whole community is on," said Kelly.

The "Super Soul Party" is the first of its kind for Samaritan Ministries.

But won't be the last.

As for the game, Brandon may be a Philly native, but he spent his day hopeful for a Kansas City victory.

"I would say 27, 23 somewhere around there, Kansas City," said Brandon.

Hanesbrands also sponsored similar events, as a part of "Super Soul Sunday," in other cities across the country.