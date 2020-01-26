WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Homelessness is a serious problem nationwide. According to The White House, over half a million people go homeless on a single night in the United States. Approximately 65-percent are found in homeless shelters. And, as for the other 35-percent, they're found unsheltered on streets or in places not intended for human habitation. That includes sidewalks, parks, cars, or abandoned buildings.

Turning to the State of North Carolina, the National Alliance to End Homelessness reports, 9,268 people suffer from homelessness on any given night. That includes 440 in the City of Winston-Salem.

Now that you know the alarming statistics, meet 29-year-old Nick Olson, also known as "Night Watch."He's a self-proclaimed superhero working to fight homelessness in the Triad. You can spot Night Watch walking the streets of Winston-Salem each night between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. During that time, the superhero greets strangers with a friendly smile and hands out the basic necessities of life to people without a home.

"Homelessness is a very personal issue to me," said Night Watch. "I have a family member who is homeless. It's something that I'm very passionate about. I've seen how it's affected other people, not just the person who ends up on the street."

Night Watch is not alone in the fight against homelessness. 24-year-old Harmony, dubbed "Chronically Cat," is another superhero with a message packed with power.

"There's no look for a superhero, said Chronically Cat, "I have a chronic illness. It's called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. It's the bones. It's a connective tissue disorder that kind of affects your whole system. I thought it might be good for people that are disabled to see someone out and about doing this stuff and to know that they can do it too."

The main goal of the caring superheros is to raise awareness about the issues of homelessness, in hopes that others will join the movement. If you're interested in learning more about Night Watch or Chronically Cat, click here. To learn more ways to fight homelessness or to get involved, click here.