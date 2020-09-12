Superior courts in Davidson, Davie counties temporarily closed with some exceptions due to COVID-19

Court officials announced they will suspend superior courts in both counties for the next two weeks out of caution.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Several workers associated with the courts in Davidson and Davie counties have tested positive for COVID-19.

Court officials announced on Wednesday they will suspend superior courts in both counties for the next two weeks out of an abundance of caution to protect the public and court staff.

Superior courts will resume in January 2021.

All district courts in each county are suspended for the next two weeks, except the following:

Davidson County

Domestic Violence court will be held as previously scheduled on Dec. 14.

First Appearances will be held each day at 10 a.m. in Courtroom A.

Domestic Violence ex parte motions will be considered once each day at 10:30 a.m.

Juvenile Court will be held as scheduled on Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17, but only critical cases will be heard. All other cases will be continued. If you have a case during this time, you will receive a schedule as usual telling you if your case will be heard or continued.

A judge will be in Courtroom A each day from 10 a.m. to noon to handle essential matters.

Small claims court in Thomasville will be held as usual.

Davie County

First Appearances will be held at 10 a.m. each day.

Domestic Violence ex parte motions will be considered once each day at 10:00 a.m. Return hearings on domestic violence ex partes will be scheduled for hearing as necessary.

The Juvenile Session already scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11, will be held as scheduled.

A judge will be in the courthouse each day from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. to handle essential matters.

Small claims court is canceled for Dec. 14.

As of now, the schedule for Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 will remain as previously scheduled, with only very limited courts.