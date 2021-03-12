Business owners clear supply chain hurdles for Black Friday, optimistic for weeks ahead

Small business owners have been battling supply chain delays in an effort to keep store shelves stocked all year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Business owners are breathing a sigh of relief after many experienced smooth sailing through Black Friday.

Marc Holcomb, Toys & Co. owner in Greensboro, said he’s been preparing for supply chain delays since the beginning of the year.

"It's been steady. There have been some companies that were getting orders that were placed back in the spring and early summer that are finally coming in that were glad to see. Others we're still getting about half of what we ordered but we found some new sources so we have a really good selection right now," he said.

Holcomb said communication from his suppliers has been key, which made for a successful Black Friday.

"Last weekend was great. It might have been the best black Friday wave ever had honestly. Traffic was really good, inventory levels have been really good," he said.

Over at Vintage to Vogue boutique in Greensboro, owner Jennifer Graf said downtown was busy too.

"Surprisingly black Friday did better than small business Saturday. Typically it's the other way around," she said.

Graf said having a unique business, the supply chain delays haven't impacted her as much as other businesses.

Both store owners say they think that momentum will keep up heading into their busiest month of the year.

"That's kind of when we make or break. I feel good about it now," he said.