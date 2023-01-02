x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Black-owned businesses to support in celebration of Black History Month

There are many ways to celebrate Black History Month and you can start by shopping at black-owned businesses in the area.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we honor and celebrate Black History Month, it’s also an opportunity to support Black-owned businesses in the community. 

Here’s a list of Black-owned businesses in the Greensboro area you can support. 

RESTAURANTS AND FOOD

42 Fry Seafood Restaurant 

Becky's & Mary's Restaurant 

Ben's Boyz Restaurant, Mobile and Catering 

Dames Chicken and Waffles 

Da Reggae Cafe 

Funderburk's Cafe and Catering, LLC  

Gillespie Grill 

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ 

Lawrence & Perry Barbeque 

Luxe Soulfood & Cocktails

My Girls Catering 

Mike's Vegan Cookout

Romeo's Vegan Burgers

The Godmother of Soul Food Restaurant and Catering Service L.L.C. 

HEALTH AND BEAUTY

A.W.O.L. Fitness 

Black Barbie Hair Salon 

Best Smile Dental 

Beyond Beauty Nails, Skin and Body Care 

Dr. Eric Sadler, DDS 

Dusk to Dawn Cosmetics 

Dudley Beauty Corp, LLC - Dudley Beauty School 

Enjoi Natural Body Products, LLC 

Gate City Barber Shop 

Get-Fit! 

HouseOfOyaBotanica.etsy.com 

Nailah's Shea LLC 

Peace of Hope Foundation 

Personal Treasures Beauty Supply and Salon 

Rise and Flow Yoga Studio 

Slam's Barbershop 

Uncle Cheesecake 

BUSINESS SERVICES

Alpha Shots Photography 

Armor Bearers Discount Movers 

Eastgate Car and Home Audio 

EraBright Digital Marketing 

Favour Auto, LLC 

Flicks By J

Guilford County Youth Academy L.L.C 

Hargett Funeral Service Inc. 

Kobi's Mascot Rentals LLC 

JLG Creative Studios 

MK Events and Creations LLC 

Momentum Venue 

Money Talk With Tiff 

Motivations Realty Co 

Picture Studios

R. Steve Bowden & Associates 

REI (Racial Equity Institute)

Shaw Photography Group 

Shipman’s Family Home Care 

The Law Offices of Kenneth M. Johnson, P.A. 

Triad Cabinet Co, Inc. 

Wright Paint LLC

RETAIL, SHOPPING, AND SPECIALTY

African American Art & More 

Black Girl Candle Company 

Core Creations LLC 

Eleanor Jade Handmade LLC 

Jewellery Unique

Q’s Corner 

AUTO AND HOME SERVICES

AHF Electrical LLC 

Electric One Inc.

Quality Car Connection

Unique Automotives LLC

Woodbury Lawns and More LLC

This story will be updated, please click here to send us an email to have your business or one you know added to the list. Don't forget to include the business's email address.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out