Supporting Triad businesses could win you swag from the Wyndham Championship

Use #TriadTogether to be entered to win free goodies from the Triad's favorite golf tournament.

GREER, S.C. — There is no denying the impact that the pandemic has had on locally-owned businesses. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce poll shows one in four small businesses are on the brink of permanently closing in our state. It also says nearly 98% of North Carolina businesses are small.

It's why #TriadTogether launched a social media campaign to encourage people to support local. Mark Brazil, the tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, says we all have a part to play right now.

"So I think these next four months are important to push and encourage as many people as possible around the triad to support local," Brazil said.

That push is coming online. When you shop at a small business or eat at a local restaurant, post a picture using #TriadTogether.

It's all to raise awareness for local shops but it could also be good news for you. On the second and fourth Fridays of each month through May, The Wyndham Championship is giving away free swag to people who use the hashtag and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you use the hashtag you're entered to win and tagging three friends in your post helps your chances.

Brazil says it's a great way to bring everyone together.