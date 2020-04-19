SURF CITY, N.C. — Surf City beaches reopened to the public Saturday, April 18 for people to walk, swim and exercise.

The mayor told WWAY if you do head to the beach, you should stay at least six feet apart and go with no more than 9 other people.

“We’re excited,” beach goer Steven Yacenda told WWAY. “It was nice to hear things may start to get back to normal again. ... I know the kids being home from school have been getting stir crazy around the house, and I think the beach is something people can do and still social distance. they can do it safely."

This comes as South Carolina's governor is expected to make a statement about reopening their beaches this week. And Flordia beaches have already reopened cause crowds of thousands to flock to the sand. This prompting a new trend #FloridaMorons.

