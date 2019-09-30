SURF CITY, N.C. — Firefighters from the North Carolina coast are trying to put out a large blaze in Surf City. The fire broke out Sunday on Atkinson Road near South Shore Drive. Some witnesses said you could see the smoke from a mile away.

First responders from Topsail Fire, North Topsail Fire and Pender County all came to help according the Surf City Fire Chief.

There is no word on what caused the fire. Our news partners have a crew on the way to the scene now. We hope to bring you more information soon.