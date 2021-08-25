Surge of COVID-19 across the U.S. affecting Triad families' travel plans

Some tried to take the trip they postponed when the pandemic first started. Others took months to make their plans happen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many hit the road this summer as travel restrictions were easing.

Now that we're headed back in the wrong direction, many travelers are getting hit with warnings, restrictions and even cancellations.

"It gives you a little bit of cabin fever," Jeff Ackerman said.

He and his wife hoped they would be in Jamaica next month, a trip they rescheduled once in the spring.

"Then with the Delta variant breaking out and the idea of getting on a plane, everyone was not comfortable. We've also had some little trips in between that have been a challenge," Ackerman said.

It's not the first time the pandemic affected their plans. A spring 2020 trip to Mexico got pushed to the fall. Then a hurricane forced them to come home early.

"We are now rebooked for the fifth time in a November cruise," Cathryn Campbell said.

The trip was a Christmas present from Eugene Campbell to his wife Cathryn and their three kids in 2019.

Cathryn worries even by November, COVID spread could ruin their plans.

"I try not to get my hopes up," she said. "I try to just go with it and do what I've got to do to help the community and hope that it will happen but there's a big part of me that's like yeah 'it's gonna be canceled again.'"

The Ackermans are already considering changing their destination.

"Maybe to the mountains or to the beach or somewhere where we can kind of avoid big crowds," Ackerman said.

There are some who managed to make vacations work after delays. Daniel LaMantia and his wife honeymooned in the spring, after rescheduling when their COVID tests came back too late.

"Where we traveled, they were super precautious so it certainly puts a damper on it when you have to wear a mask indoors or sanitize everywhere you go but we certainly felt safe at least once we got there," Ackerman said.

They all still encourage people to try their getaways.

"Just hang in there. This at some point will pass," Ackerman said.