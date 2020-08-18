Surprising health benefits of outdoor dining

After months of being cooped up because of the coronavirus pandemic, your health can improve if you choose to dine outdoors. Blanca Cobb explains.

Phase 2 began on May 22nd. Since then people have had to adjust to a different way of life. Some restaurants have offered outdoor dining and continue to expand that service with the open streets program in downtown Greensboro. So now, that we've been in Phase 2 for almost three months, we want to explore what impact, if any, has this life change had on your health.

When it comes to body language, being cooped up and stressed at home can impact your body language negatively. You can show jitters to nervous behaviors like nail biting or having your body on lock down. When you're outside in nature, getting Vitamin D from the sun, feeling the wind and hearing various nature sounds, your body language naturally expands. You take up space because you're feeling better.

In a study published in the National Library of Medicine, researchers found that cortisol levels, blood pressure, and heart rates decreased in participants who spent time outside, specifically in forests.

If you're not ready for outdoor dining during Phase Two of the pandemic then have a picnic in your own yard or eat outside on your deck.