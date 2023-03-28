Two local Board of Elections members removed for refusing to certify election results

The State Board determined that their failure to certify recent election results violated their duties.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The State Board of Elections unanimously voted to remove two members from the Surry County Board of Elections due to their refusal to certify local elections.

Board members Jerry Forestieri and Timothy DeHaan's removal is effective immediately.

An Orange County resident, Bob Hall filed complaints with the State Board, seeking DeHaan and Forestieri's removal.

According to the affidavit of Hall, DeHaan says they refused to certify results because "we feel that the election was held according to the law that we have, but that the law is not right. And because the law wasn't done properly [...] it is not proven to be 100% accurate as far as any of the elections go in the state."

Forestieri said, "Given the choice of endorsing this 100% or not at all, I would just not sign the certification."

“Those who administer elections must follow the law as it is written, not how they want it to be,” said State Board Chairman Damon Circosta.

"Election administrators do not have the authority to decline to implement court orders or State Board directives issues to implement court orders," wrote the State Board.

