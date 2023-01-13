Mount Airy parents facing murder charge in death of 4-year-old son

Joseph and Jodi Wilson are facing murder charges after they were accused of killing their 4-year-old child.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman are facing murder charges in the death of their 4-year-old child in Surry County Friday.

Joseph Paul Wilson, 41, and Jodi Ann Wilson, 38,of Mount Airy were arrested.

Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Child Protective Services on Jan. 6 concerning 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. Skyler was taken to a hospital after suffering a medical emergency on Jan. 5 and he died from injuries sustained in the incident on Jan. 9.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division launched an investigation and discovered Skyler died from injuries related to abuse from his parents. His death is being investigated as a homicide. The other children in the home of Joseph and Jodi Wilson are in the custody of social services. Bond has been denied and they will both appear in court on Feb. 2.

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt released this statement:

This is a tragic event that resulted in the death of a precious child way too soon. Please remember the other siblings involved in this situation as well as the investigators who worked tirelessly on this case in your thoughts and prayers.

The investigation is ongoing.

